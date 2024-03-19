UBS Group Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,000.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $740.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $994.49. The company had a trading volume of 186,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

