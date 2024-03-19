UBS Group Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,000.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $740.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $994.49. 186,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.13. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,016.89. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.