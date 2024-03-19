Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $164,550.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00.

Udemy Stock Up 0.1 %

UDMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.16. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 117,846 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

