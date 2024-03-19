UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Down 2.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 7,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

