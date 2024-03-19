UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 9,842,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

