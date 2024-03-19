United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.20. 4,206,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

