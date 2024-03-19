United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading 0.6% Higher

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.76. 16,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

