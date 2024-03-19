Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.05. The company had a trading volume of 704,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

