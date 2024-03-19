Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $244.24. 602,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

