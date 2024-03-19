Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Decreased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOE stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. 299,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $152.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.