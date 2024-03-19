Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $475.48. 4,546,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,062. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.03. The company has a market cap of $380.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.