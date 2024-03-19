Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. 3,309,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,845. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

