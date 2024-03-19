Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.37. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 116,896.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954,952 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
