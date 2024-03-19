Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Trading Up 11.6%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49,900% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
About Vicapsys Life Sciences
Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.
