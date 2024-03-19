VICI Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

