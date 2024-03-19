Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.70

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.70 and last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.70.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $313.39 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.