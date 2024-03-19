Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $175.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

LEN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $156.61. 2,022,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. Lennar has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

