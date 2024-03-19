Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $175.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

LEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.61. 2,022,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. Lennar has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.