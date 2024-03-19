Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $285.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,709. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

