Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

