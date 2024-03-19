Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $390.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,227. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.38 and its 200 day moving average is $329.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.58 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

