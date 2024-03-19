Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $24.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2,797.57. The stock had a trading volume of 159,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,541.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2,228.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,592.30 and a 52-week high of $2,813.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.