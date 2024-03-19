Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,565 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 288,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 337,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,267. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,558 shares of company stock valued at $68,880,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

