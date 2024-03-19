Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,084 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.89. 157,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,013. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.