Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. 3,284,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

