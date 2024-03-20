5,000 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

