93,389 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,584. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

