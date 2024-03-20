Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $264.49

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.49 and last traded at $263.87, with a volume of 67836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.83.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

