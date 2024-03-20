Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.49. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.29.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.