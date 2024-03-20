Agostino Ricupati Sells 54,724 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 884,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,050. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

