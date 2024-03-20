American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,221. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

