American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.41

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.41 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 154665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

