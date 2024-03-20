American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,675.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,675.00.
American Restaurant Partners Company Profile
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
