Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerisur Resources
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.