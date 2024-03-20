Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compass (COMP)

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2024 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.25 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Compass had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $4.50 to $4.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Compass had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.50.

2/28/2024 – Compass had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Compass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.75.

1/22/2024 – Compass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE COMP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 6,036,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,060. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get Compass Inc alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.