Analyzing AlTi Global (ALTI) and The Competition

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AlTi Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.45% 5.20% AlTi Global Competitors 15.34% 26.07% 8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AlTi Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 688 3418 3661 131 2.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 0.79%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its competitors.

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$170.57 million -1.92 AlTi Global Competitors $2.29 billion $306.19 million -20.00

AlTi Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlTi Global competitors beat AlTi Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

