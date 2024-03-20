Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $463.53 million and $48.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.86 or 1.00085887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010429 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00153989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0407478 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $53,147,066.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

