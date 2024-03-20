Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.37 and last traded at $191.99, with a volume of 164850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

