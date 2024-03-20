Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 2,580,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,232,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 546,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 415,980 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

