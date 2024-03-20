Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 2.9%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Aurora Spine Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

