Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 10,420,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

