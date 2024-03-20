Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.87. 4,055,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

