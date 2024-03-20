Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,069. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

