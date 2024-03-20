Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 684 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

