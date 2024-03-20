Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 745 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.25. 966,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

