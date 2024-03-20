Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $9.08 on Wednesday, hitting $261.84. 1,586,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $126.71 and a 52 week high of $272.44. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.