Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,376,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,942,098. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

