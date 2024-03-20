Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.92. 610,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,912. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $182.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

