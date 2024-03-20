Avity Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 2,133,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

