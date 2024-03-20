Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 631,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $89.60 and a 1 year high of $163.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.